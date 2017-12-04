A Surya Prakash takes charge as Prasar Bharati board chairman

“Prasar Bharati welcomes Dr A Surya Prakash @mediasurya as he takes charge as the chairman,” Prasar Bharati said in a tweet. (PTI)

Veteran journalist A Surya Prakash today took charge as the chairman of the Prasar Bharati board for a second consecutive term. On December 1, Prakash was appointed the chief of the public broadcasting board for a second term till February 8, 2020, when he would turn 70, according to an order issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. “Prasar Bharati welcomes Dr A Surya Prakash @mediasurya as he takes charge as the chairman,” Prasar Bharati said in a tweet. Speaking to PTI after his appointment, Prakash had said that his core preoccupation would remain professionalising Prasar Bharati, creating content in sync with the New India vision, and digitisation which would be the key driver for a new age public broadcaster. The effort would be to make Prasar Bharati the most favoured destination for all kinds of content made available in all possible formats for varying consumption classes, he had said. Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer Shashi S Vempati also welcomed Prakash as he took the charge today. “Welcome back @mediasurya @prasarbharati,” Vempati tweeted. The senior journalist was appointed as the chairman after his name was approved by a three-member committee headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Prakash’s earlier three-year term as the chairman had ended in October this year. According to the Prasar Bharati Act, the chairman holds the office for a term of three years or until the person attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. Prasar Bharati oversees the functioning of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR).