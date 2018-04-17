A hospital for injured shoes: Why Anand Mahindra is keen to invest in this start-up

Earlier today morning, the industrialist heaped praises on the idea saying that he the cobbler must tech marketing at Indian Institute of Management, the country’s premier institute.

Impressed by the ingenuity of a cobbler who intelligently marketed his venture as a ‘hospital for injured shoes,’ industrialist and business magnate Anand Mahindra has expressed that he is willing to invest in the startup. Attaching a picture of the cobbler, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’.” In the notice written in Hindi, the cobbler mentions that ‘OPD will be open from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.’ The hospital for injured shoes will remain open from 2pm to 6 pm, the notice reads.

Earlier today morning, the industrialist heaped praises on the idea saying that he the cobbler must tech marketing at Indian Institute of Management, the country’s premier institute.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group has been very active on the micro-blogging site. Following the recent Facebook data breach scandal, Anand Mahindra had recently invited proposals for creating an Indian social media platform. “To say I’m overwhelmed by the responses to my call for social network startup proposals would be an understatement! @j_bindra & I have our work cut out for us..The good thing is that it’s clear there’s an explosion in entrepreneurial energies in this country.Let the games begin!” Anand Mahindra tweeted on March 28th.

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Anand Mahindra had tweeted that he is willing to provide seed capital to create a professionally managed and a regulated social media networking company. “Beginning to wonder if it’s time to consider having our own social networking company that is very widely owned & professionally managed & willingly regulated. Any relevant Indian start-ups out there? If any young teams have such plans I’d like to see if I can assist with seed capital,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Enraged by the recent news of an eight-year-old girl being raped and murdered in Surat, the expressed, “The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murders of young girls, I would volunteer unhesitatingly.”