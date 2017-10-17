A few posts about #CrackerBan that made noise

Supreme Court ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region this Diwali. (Reuters)

Mohit Joshi (MoJo) @mohitjo

Its a good start. There wl always b counter arguments. Schools hv been teaching our kids #SayNoToCrackers for long. So why slam #crackerban?

namchu @namchu

“Confucius say Chinese firecracker most powerful — divide nations." #firecrackerban #crackerban

Chetan Bhagat @chetan_bhagat

If you care turn off electricity in your house for a week and don’t use cars. On what basis are you imposing a ban on someone’s traditions?

Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats

No firecracker sale in Delhi-NCR this Diwali. Why should SC decide pollution vs celebration? What’s the elected legislature’s role then?

Naresh Gupta

Cracker Ban is a full on fight between the youngsters of today and the old foggies… this is one initiative worth it’s bang!