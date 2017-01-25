68th Republic Day: Special fares starting from Rs 999 on international, domestic flights with Jet Airways

For republic day, Jet Airways announced significant savings and a world class flying experience for its customers. (Reuters)

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced special fares starting Rs.999 for select domestic sectors from January 25 to 29 and till January 27 for international bookings. For international bookings special fares are applicable until January 27 from India on Jet Airways’ direct flights to London, Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. While the sale offer is valid for Economy travel on domestic flights, it includes both Economy and Premiere (Business) travel on international flights out of India, offering guests significant savings and a world class flying experience, given the approaching extended weekend.

While international tickets are valid for immediate travel, domestic ones will be valid for travel at least 15 days from the date of booking. In a significant value add the aircraft carrier offers guests flying to international destinations via its gateway at Abu Dhabi special fares on both Economy and Premiere travel, courtesy its strategic partner, Etihad Airways. For those flying from Abu Dhabi to alternate global destinations via Etihad Airways, special fares can be availed for Premiere travel.

The special fare tickets, available on a first-come-first-served basis, will be valid for travel on direct flights for both onwards and return journeys on Jet Airways’ network. The air tickets purchased as part of this sale will be non-refundable, though guests can change their travel plans at an additional charge.

Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “This Republic Day, Jet Airways offers guests yet another awesome opportunity to discover and experience the joy of flying on its extensive domestic and international destinations. It also offers us an occasion to reaffirm our pride as an Indian airline by bringing the spirit of Indian hospitality to the world.”

According to the scheme, Passenger Service Fees, User Development Fees, Airport Development Fees, Service Taxes and YQ (fuel surcharge) will be as applicable.