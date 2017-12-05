5 lucky winners to get refund for booking Railways tickets through BHIM app every month

The Indian Railways has launched a monthly lucky draw scheme to encourage the people to book train tickets through the BHIM app or UPI by giving the winners an opportunity to travel for free. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian Railways has launched a monthly lucky draw scheme to encourage the people to book train tickets through the BHIM app or UPI by giving the winners an opportunity to travel for free. The catering arm of the railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), launched the scheme last month for those using the BHIM app or the UPI payment options on www.irctc.co.in while booking train tickets. The scheme will be effective for a period of six months. In the first week of every month, five lucky passengers of the previous month would be selected through a computerised lucky draw and the entire train fare would be refunded to them, the IRCTC today said in a statement. The names of the first five winners will be announced this month.

“A customer, who successfully books an e-ticket on the IRCTC website by using BHIM or the UPI payment options, will be called an eligible customer,” read the statement. It clarified that an eligible customer would be eligible for the lucky draw only in the month of his journey. Cancelled tickets and TDRs (Ticket Deposit Receipts) filed against PNRs will not be eligible for the scheme. From December 1, the railways has allowed passengers to book tickets through the BHIM app, which was promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi post demonetisation.