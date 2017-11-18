5 lesser known businesses of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest man with a worth of .8 billion. (Image: PTI)

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest man with a worth of $41.8 billion. Even his family has topped the list of Asia’s 50 Richest Families with a net worth of $44.8 billion, up $19 billion from the previous year, according to Forbes, and his company Reliance Industries also reached a new milestone late last month, as the company’s market capitalisation topped a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore. But there are many businesses of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries that many people are not aware of, while Reliance Jio keeps hitting the headlines.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is a conglomerate holding company headquartered in Mumbai, which owns businesses across India engaged in energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail, and telecommunications. Here are 5 lesser-known businesses of RIL:

Petrochemicals: Reliance’s Petrochemicals is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of Polyesters, Polymers, Elastomers, Chemicals, and Textile. It is the second-largest contributor to RIL’s revenues. Earlier June, Reliance Industries successfully commissioned the third and last crystallisation train (Train 3) of its Para-xylene unit at its Jamnagar complex, doubling the company’s PX processing capacity.

Petroleum: Reliance Petroleum Limited is India’s largest private sector companies set up by RIL.Currently, RPL amalgamated with RIL, and has interests in the downstream oil business. Its refinery in Jamnagar is the largest refinery in the world with an annual crude processing capacity of 1,240,000 barrels per day.

Blood Bank: RIL set up blood banking service in 2002 under its subsidiary Relicord. It is an accredited blood bank licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Logistics: Reliance Logistics is a single-window logistics company. It deals in selling, transportation, distribution, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain-related products, supported by in-house telematics and telemetry solutions.

Mass Media: RIL owns mass media company Network 18, which has interests in television, print, internet, film, mobile content and allied businesses. The Network 18 group operates many news channels, digital content, film business, e-ticketing platforms and several publications.