40% Ind Inc employees rate top managements’ skills as poor, says survey

Nearly 40 per cent of India Inc employees while rating the top management, said the leadership skills of those at the helm, are poor, according to a survey. According to the recent survey by JobBuzz, a TimesJobs platform, nearly 25 per cent of India Inc employees rated the management’s leadership skills as ‘excellent’, 35 per cent as ‘satisfactory’, while 40 per cent said the top management’s leadership skills are ‘poor’. The survey was conducted among 900 employees of various companies. It was also found that about 40 per cent of the respondents have the necessary resources to meet the targeted output, while the remaining 60 per cent did not. About 20 per cent of the companies use the available resources effectively and the 80 per cent do not have enough resources, the survey showed. It also found that only 5 per cent India Inc employees were content with their level of interaction with the top management, while the remaining 95 per cent were dissatisfied with the interaction level they get to encounter with the higher rung.

It further said that only 10 per cent problems of the employees are excellently handled at the top management level. Rest 90 per cent of problems are mishandled by top management, out of these only 10 per cent are addressed by the top management to the best of their ability, while the remaining 90 per cent are not even looked at. About 35 per cent top management were rated effective in public relations, while nearly 65 per cent were stated to have poor PR skills, it added. Considering the work culture factor, only 25 per cent (respondents’ companies) have well organised flexible working culture, it said.

In 45 per cent workplaces, the flexible work culture is poorly managed, and in 30 per cent work places, there exists no flexible work culture.