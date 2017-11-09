33 Indians get promotion as Managing Directors since January 1, says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs today said that 509 people, include 33 of Indian nationality will be promoted as Managing Directors effective from January 1, 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Goldman Sachs today said that 509 people, include 33 of Indian nationality will be promoted as Managing Directors effective from January 1, 2018. The global investment firm said that these include 13 in India itself. “33 people of the 509 promoted to Managing Director are of Indian nationality,” Goldman Sachs said. The individuals who have been promoted to MD in India are Karthik Anbalagan, Technology Division; Lavanya Ashok, Merchant Banking Division; Vineet Birman, Securities Division; Rohini Eapen, Operations Division; Reto Frei, Internal Audit Division and Ankit Jain, Risk Division. Others in the list are Gaurav Jaitly, Securities Division; Nitin Kulkarni, Operations Division; Ram Kulkarni, Technology Division; Devarajan Nambakam, Investment Banking Division; Shunil Ohrie, Securities Division; Sathiya Padmanaban, Finance Division and Mahesh Sharma, Technology Division.

Goldman Sachs said that 17 per cent of new MDs are part of engineering organisation, while 47 per cent of the class worked in multiple divisions. “Our new Managing Directors have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to our people, clients and culture during their tenures at the firm, and we wish them continued success as they take this important next step in their careers,” said Lloyd C Blankfein, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.

The company further said that 66 per cent of new MD class started at the firm as an analyst or associate, while 21 per cent were interns. New managing directors have citizenship in 47 unique countries, a company statement said, adding 44 per cent of new MDs are millennial, born in 1980 or later, up from 30 per cent since our last class in 2015.