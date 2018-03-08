3 key things to know about Coca-Cola’s first ever alcoholic drink

Saying that this launch is unique in its history, Jorge Garduno, president of Coca-Cola’s Japan business unit said that that Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages so far. (Image: Reuters)

US-based aerated drinks major Coca-Cola Company or Coke has announced the launch of its first ever alcoholic drink based on a Japanese beverage called Chu-Hi made up of distilled Japanese drink shochu, a CNBC report said. Interestingly, the company was intended to patent medicine, and was invented in the late 19th century by John Pemberton. Even now the the iconic drink Coca-Cola is considered to be a trade secret. Notably, Coke’s products are sold in over 200 countries worldwide, with an estimated 1.8 billion people drinking Coke every day. Notably, billionaire investor Warren Buffett who holds a large stake in the company through his firm Berkshire Hathaway, has also admitted to be a noted consumer of the beverage. At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting last year, Warren Buffett joked it was likely that his body is composed of one-quarter Coke. Further, Buffett quipped that he consumes 750 calories a day from Coca-Cola, which implies that he drinks on average five cans of Coke a day. We take a look at key 3 things to know about the first ever drink.

First alcoholic drink in 130-years

While Coke has launched a few variants from time to time including Diet Coke, along with others including Caffeine-Free Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Cherry etc, this is the first ever alcoholic drink in the company’s near 130 year long history. Saying that this launch is unique in its history, Jorge Garduno, president of Coca-Cola’s Japan business unit said that that Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages so far.

Chu-Hi based drinks to be launched only in Japan

Notably, Coke is experimenting with the a canned beverage named Chu-Hi made up of distilled Japanese drink shochu, sparkling water and flavoring. According to the company’s website, the drink will be available only in Japan. Jorge Garduno, president of Coca-Cola’s Japan business unit said that this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of Coke’s market. Further, the drink is likely to remain in the country. “While many markets are becoming more like Japan, I think the culture here is still very unique and special, so many products that are born here will stay here,” Jorge Garduno said.

Experiment outside core-areas

Jorge Garduño, Coca-Cola’s Japan president, says that Coke is now trying to experiment outside its core areas of non-alcoholic beverages. “We haven’t experimented in the low-alcohol category before, but it’s an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas,” Jorge Garduño said.