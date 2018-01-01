2018 might be tougher for Facebook

Facebook also came under fire recently for disintegrating the social fabric of the society, rather than building a global community. (Image: Reuters)

After 21st Century Fox getting lapped up by Disney, Tencent and Spotify agreeing to buy a minority stake in each other and Apple acquiring Shazam, social media giant Facebook and Universal Music Group have signed a multi-year deal. This partnership will allow Facebook users to upload music licensed by Universal Music on FB, Instagram and Oculus. But will it help the social networking site to tide over a difficult year that saw brands showing concerns about its advertising and offensive content? The social media giant also came under fire recently for disintegrating the social fabric of the society, rather than building a global community.

Countering these accusations, as part of Hard Questions, its official blog said, ‘We want Facebook to be a place for meaningful interactions with your friends and family — enhancing your relationships offline, not detracting from them. After all, that’s what Facebook has always been about’. To this end, while publicly acknowledging studies that prove the negative consequences of social media use, FB has said that it has made several changes to its News Feed to provide more meaningful interactions and reduce passive consumption of low-quality content.

But this is not the end of problems for FB — issues that it needs to tackle include hate speeches, taxation, overselling its targeting capability and creating healthy profits. The company has admitted several times that it miscalculated various metrics reported to advertisers and publishers. Over the last few months, Facebook has devised various initiatives to ensure the integrity of its social platform, including new ways to report stories as fake. However, the results of such initiatives are yet to show. Meanwhile, the company is banking on Watch, which could turn out to be a major source of growth and monetisation since it allows users to watch videos by buying-in.

