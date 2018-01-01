2018 is here! Adorable penguins welcome new year’s rising sun in Google Doodle

The doodle shows two adorable penguins welcoming the sunrise on the New Year’s day

Finally 2018 is here! And Google celebrates the first day of the year with its new doodle, the final in the series that began on December 18. The doodle shows two adorable penguins welcoming the sunrise on the New Year’s day. This doodle describes the how the year starts with a new ray of hope. This time Google came with celebratory doodles to brighten the holiday moods.

The doodles featured penguins and parrots decked up to welcome the new year. The images uploaded doodle featuring penguins and parrots arranging to spend the big day together. Other doodles showed penguins meeting their friends, carrying gifts for them who are also waiting for them. In another image, penguins were seen planning and packing their bags, while another one had them chatting and dining together. Yesterday, the feathery friends were ringing in the new year with sparklers in hand.

Last year, the Google doodle celebrated the beginning of the new year with dropping of balloons. Google was counting down to midnight with animated balloons eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 12 to drop down and join the celebration. The net came down and all the balloons fell. “Happy New Year’s Eve! All across the world tonight, we’re sharing the eager anticipation of counting down to midnight: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…” Google’s blog post read on new years eve last year. Google also shared our various moods through the ballon doodles. While some balloons were in party mood, some were happy and some were brooding. New Year holds a special place in our hearts because everyone wishes to start everything afresh with positive thinking and energy. Everything you do on New Year’s Day is loaded with significance for the future.

