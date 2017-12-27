2017 rewind: Home entertainment-A year cord-cutting picked up the pace

Consumers could now opt for content of their choice from a range of video streaming platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hooq, Hungama and Alt Balaji, among others. (Reuters)

2017 was not only the year of crashing mobile data prices — from a high of Rs 250 per GB to as low as Rs 5-10 per GB — it was also the year when crashing data prices along with increasing penetration of smartphones spoiled consumers with regard to their choices for entertainment. Gone were the days when one was tied to what the DTH/cable guy showed on television. Consumers could now opt for content of their choice from a range of video streaming platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hooq, Hungama and Alt Balaji, among others. Low data rates coupled with 4G download speed and mobile operators coming out with bundled packs with over-the-top (OTT) platforms made viewing such content free of glitches. “As consumers across the country got access to affordable data, consumption of online content grew tremendously. For instance, if earlier viewers residing in top 50 cities watched content on Hotstar, today it has a national coverage, with viewers in small towns and cities too spending a good amount of time on the platform,” said Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The economics works like this: A standard DTH pack comes for Rs 750 per month which offers standard programmes across some 800 TV channels. However, for around Rs 1,300 per month consumers can access a range of OTT platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hooq, Hungama, Alt Balaji, etc, and view programmes of their choice, which is not possible with DTH packs. Slowly but steadily this is having an adverse impact on the DTH subscriber base. For instance, according to the April-June 2017 quarter data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the DTH active subscriber base at 65.31 million grew by 7.9% on a year-on-year basis. The same in April-June 2016 had grown by 52%. In contrast, the video OTT user base of 16 players, which stood at 63 million in August 2016, rose to 164 million in August this year, a phenomenal growth of more than 160%. Obviously, this sharp growth in video OTT came on a low base but nevertheless points to a trend that as data gets cheaper and smartphone and smart TV penetration grows, video OTTs may begin to be getting preferred more and more by consumers than DTH TV subscription.

DTH operators have already begun to feel the pinch. Earlier during the year, Jawahar Goel, MD, Dish TV, had admitted that DTH operators are feeling a definite peer pressure from OTT platforms, forcing them to renegotiate content deals with broadcasters as they try to lower the cost. In fact, Airtel went ahead and introduced a hybrid set-top box (STB) that allows viewers to watch content from Netflix and other such platform through the STB besides regular TV channels. Dish TV too said it would be launching its own hybrid STBs.