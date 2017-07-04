2 new executive directors take charge at Sebi

Parakh will look after integrated surveillance and information technology departments.Earlier, Parakh was cheif general manager at Sebi.

Nagendraa Parakh and Amarjeet Singh have taken charge as executive directors at Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Parakh will look after integrated surveillance and information technology departments. Earlier, Parakh was cheif general manager at Sebi. Parakh has served in SEBI for more than two decades and was associated with reforms in the Indian securities market like on-line trading, risk management system, settlement guarantee, and demutualisation among others.

A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by training, Parakh was also a member of the Forward Markets Commission. Amarjeet Singh will look after the Department of Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Department of Economic and Policy Analysis (DEPA) and National Institute of Securities Market (NISM).