125 start-ups to vie for funding opportunity in Hyderabad event

TiE-Hyderabad today announced their second edition of The Guardian Angel - a live instant funding event inspired by popular TV series "Shark Tank", here on June 24.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: June 19, 2017 1:31 PM
(Reuters)

TiE-Hyderabad today announced their second edition of The Guardian Angel – a live instant funding event inspired by popular TV series “Shark Tank”, here on June 24. It has received more than 125 applications, TiE Hyderabad said in a statement. In the first edition last year, three start-ups raised funds to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore. TiE Hyderabad president Pradeep Mittal said, “We will continue to hand hold and nurture start-ups through various initiatives. The Guardian Angel is just one such step that facilitates funding to the tune of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore.”

