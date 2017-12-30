11 bidders evince interest in train lease tender floated by Delhi Metro

The plans of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to roll out 25 trains, each with six coaches, on a lease basis have moved a step closer to the reality, with the entity receiving 11 expressions of interest (EoIs) from six potential financiers and five potential rolling stock manufacturers.

The plans of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to roll out 25 trains, each with six coaches, on a lease basis have moved a step closer to the reality, with the entity receiving 11 expressions of interest (EoIs) from six potential financiers and five potential rolling stock manufacturers. They are keen to enter into a tripartite agreement with DMRC to manufacture, finance and lease coaches for a 30-year period. This lease proposal is under a new public-private-partnership (PPP) model, which is being tested for the first time by Indian Railways. Invest India, set up under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), looked at metro systems worldwide before recommending leasing of coaches under a PPP model to the DMRC. Such models to finance and procure coaches exist in Australia, the UK and across Europe. The advantage of the lease model is that the DMRC will neither be required to make an upfront capital investment, nor will it incur any maintenance costs over the entire 30-year-long life cycle of the coaches. Instead, it will pay the concessionaire for the trains leased on an hourly basis. HS Anand, director – rolling stock, DMRC, said the private partner would not be required to bear any risk, a key concern of the private sector in PPP projects. He told FE, “DMRC is guaranteeing the hourly requirement of trains. Whether I have ridership or not is not their risk. They will get paid as long as they make trains available as per our requirement and bring it on the line on time.”

Incidentally, ridership on Delhi Metro crossed the 100-crore mark in a single financial year in FY17, and it was averaging 30 lakh on a daily basis, as per data available on DMRC’s website. Financial entities such as Mitsubishi Financial Group, Mitsui & Co, Equus Asia, National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), IL&FS Financial Services and I Squared Capital have submitted EoIs. Among rolling stock manufacturers, the companies being evaluated for the second round of bidding are: Canada’s Bombardier, French multinational Alstom, Spain’s Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, India’s BEML and China’s electric locomotive manufacturer CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Company. Anand explained that the winning bidder will be paid on an hourly basis. He said, “The bidders will have to submit the hourly availability rate of trains. Based on this and the other criteria mentioned in the tender, the net present value (NPV) will be calculated. Whoever is able to give the best NPV will be the preferred provider and will be selected.” Anand said the evaluation of the EoIs would be over by March, following which selected ones will be asked to submit their requests for proposal (RFPs). “This will take about two months. We hope to finalise the winning bidder by July or August 2018.” If the first pilot run is successful, the DMRC can request for another 100 coaches under the terms of the contract, taking the total number of leased coaches to 250. The DMRC is currently short of about 916 coaches, which would entail a capital expenditure of about `13,000 crore if bought outright. If successful, the model could have a significant impact on metro projects under implementation across the country. In fact, American infrastructure consultant Louis Berger has already recommended this lease model under a PPP contract for the proposed metro projects in Bhopal and Indore. Kshitish Nadgauda, senior vice-president and managing director (Asia), Louis Berger, told FE, “This model is ideal as smaller cities barely have requirement for about 100 coaches and the basic maintenance equipment required could be too expensive for such a small operation. Rather, maintenance can be taken care of by manufacturers who are best placed to do it and who can bring in much efficiency. Being able to avoid this sort of capital expenditure can make a big difference in ensuring the viability of a project.”