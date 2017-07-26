10 most innovative hotel messages guaranteed to leave you spellbound

Read the ten innovative messages. (Reuters/Representational image)

Checking into a hotel has always been a totally unexciting event. However, there are those who have looked to be different and have tried their innovative best to make the guests feel welcome and even happy as soon as they enter. Some have even tried to leave you spellbound and succeeded. They are the ones taking the game of hospitality to a next level and thereby left a lasting impression among guests. So much so that they would love to come back again and again just to go through that special feeling. boredpanda.com reveals a list 10 top such hotels that have created a special reputation for themselves. Take a look

1. Door message: “Dogs are welcome in this hotel. We never had a dog that smoked in bed and set fire to the blankets. We never had a dog that stole our towels and played the TV too loud, or had a noisy fight with his traveling companion. We never had a dog that got drunk and broke up the furniture…So if your dog can vouch for you, you’re welcome too.”

2. At Hilton Hotel, when guests looked underneath the bed they found a message that reads,”Yes, we clean under here too!”

3. This hotel in Germany keeps Universal Declaration of Human Rights instead of a Bible, to enhance the moral code of conduct.

4. This hotel has put up a list of things that guests often forget. What’s interesting is that they have included “steal the toiletries” in their list. The “Don’t Forget” list includes clothes, keys, wallet or purse, passport, mobile phone, laptop, toothbrush, check the safe, check the bedside table, kids and steal the toiletries, boredpanda.com reported.

5. With a wonderful innovative idea, this hotel has a pillow menu that includes everything from a synthetic firm pillow to a synthetic duuet .

6. This hotel has a phone number for bedtime stories. A guest can dial the number and enjoy the stories before sleep.

7. With innovation to discourage stealing stationary items, this hotel has a pencil that has an interesting message, “I stole this from the Watergate Hotel.”

8. For single guests, this hotel provides a rubber duck. So that you don’t feel alone while taking bath. The message reads, ” Your friends at the courtyard Aventura Mail believes that nobody should bath alone. Here is little friend for you to make a splash with. Enjoy!”

9. A Japanese hotel with its technological innovation has made sure that guests in a room don’t get disturbed by a bedside lamp. They have provided a lamp that lights up on one side while the other stays dark, says boredpanda.com.

10. This multi storeyed hotel in Singapore has a number of gardens on its facade itself – a virtual treat for the greenery starved.