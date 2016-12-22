Zicom to launch ‘Make Your City Safe’ in 9 more cities

Electronic security systems maker Zicom Electronic Security Systems today said its ‘Make Your City Safe’ (MYCS) initiative will be launched in nine more cities. (Reuters)

Electronic security systems maker Zicom Electronic Security Systems today said its ‘Make Your City Safe’ (MYCS) initiative will be launched in nine more cities over the next six months to nine months.

After Mumbai and Pune, Zicom today rolled out ‘Make Your City Safe’ initiative in Hyderabad, which will offer a broad spectrum of services including installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance featuring 24 x 7 video monitoring service by trained professionals at ‘Zicom Command Centre’ (in Mumbai).

‘MYSC’ will be launched in nine more cities including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Nashik over the next six to nine months, Zicom Electronic Security Managing Director Pramoud V Rao told reporters here. ‘MYCS’ is a social SaaS initiative by Zicom that aims to make housing societies/ hospitals / educational institutes more secure by equipping them with high quality CCTVs that requires “zero investment, zero management”, he said.

“Users need not pay anything more than a nominal fee even lesser than the salary of the monthly security guards while Zicom provides all end-to-end security solutions,” Rao claimed. Zicom, with the help of IoT, will do remote system health check of the CCTV Surveillance System through its ‘Zicom Command Centre’, he added.

“We provide remote managed services with three tiers of security like hardware, remote monitoring and remote response all built into a holistic end-to-end security solutions.

“With over 4,500 housing societies under the MYCS banner in Mumbai, we have kept a target of 2,000-3,000 buildings in Hyderabad in the first year, which we are confident of achieving,” Rao added. On the ongoing Community CCTV project here, Rao said they are in talks with Hyderabad Police.