Zero tolerance for fire safety risks: Union minister JP Nadda

Union minister JP Nadda said that sensitisation towards fire safety was the key to prevent any untoward incident in hospitals. (Reuters)

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday stressed on the need to strengthen fire safety measures and standards in healthcare facilities across the country and said there needs to be zero tolerance for fire safety risks. “We have to aim to ensure ‘zero tolerance’ with regard to risk of fire. With this aim in focus, we have to align all our efforts and converge to achieve this goal,” Nadda said while inaugurating a national workshop on ‘Life and Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities in India’.

The main objective of the workshop was to sensitise the hospital administrators and engineering heads about important issues related to life and fire safety in healthcare buildings.

Speaking at the function, Nadda said that sensitisation towards fire safety was the key to prevent any untoward incident in hospitals.

You may also like to watch:

Nadda also emphasized on the need for training and capacity building among the hospital staff especially doctors, nurses and attendants so that they can undertake routine assessments of emerging risks, including those arising due to alterations and also conduct audits through internal technical staff.

The workshop was jointly organised by Ministry of Health and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) along with School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.

It was attended by the heads and concerned officers of 23 hospitals and institutes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A mock drill was also conducted in the premises of AIIMS.