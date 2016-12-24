Zee News reporter asked to resign for asking ‘uncomfortable’ question on note ban to Haryana Chief Minister

A reporter from Zee News in Haryana was terminated from his job with immediate effects after he raised a question to the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on demonetisation. (Source: PTI)

When reporter Mahindra Singh asked the Haryana CM to comment on the ongoing cash crunch in the country, he ignored the question and went on talking about some delegates who had come to visit the state. Later, the reported took it to social media platform and posted the video where the CM was seen giving an off topic answer to his question. The video went viral within no time and the CM was widely mocked for not being able to answer difficult a question asked from a reporter.

Singh posted the video on his Facebook profile. He captioned the video by saying that a while ago CM was chatting with the ABVP workers and taking selfies with them. He agreed to answer to the media, but don’t know why he got in hurry after listening to the question. This is beyond understanding. Must watch.

As per media reports, Singh on December 19 had asked the question to the chief minister, which went viral by the evening the same day. Post the incident, he was asked to return from his reporting assignment and was asked to go home.