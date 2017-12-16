Zakir Naik off the hook? Interpol cancels red corner notice against preacher

The agency has instructed global offices to delete all data related to Zakir Naik. (PTI)

In a relief for preacher Zakir Naik, the Interpol on Saturday cancelled red corner notice against the controversial man. The agency has instructed global offices to delete all data related to him, CNN-News 18 reported on Saturday. Earlier in October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against the preacher founder of Islamic Research Foundation for allegedly inciting young persons for terror activities and giving hate speeches. In its charge sheet, NIA has also named IRF and the company Harmony Media Limited.

The charge sheet by the agency was filed under section 10 UA (P) Act and Sections 120B, 153A, 295A, 298 and 505(2) of the IPC. It had also filed an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking permission to file a charge sheet. Admitting the plea, the court asked NIA to submit the charge sheet with directions to the court registry to accept it for further proceedings. Zaik Naik has been named as an absconding accused.

NIA is probing the 51-year old preacher under terror and money-laundering charges. Naik had fled the country on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in Bangladesh claimed they were inspired by his speeches. Last year in November, the NIA had registered a case against him t at its Mumbai branch under a number of sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His NGO, IRF was also declared an unlawful association by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Zakir Naik has been accused of spreading hatred through his speeches. He has also been accused of funding terrorists and money laundering over the years. Unconfirmed reports said the main has acquired Saudi citizenship. During his interactions with the media in India, he has repeatedly denied all the charges against him.

#BREAKING | Interpol cancels Red Corner Notice on Zakir Naik; instructs its worldwide offices to delete all data on him | @radhika1705 with more details pic.twitter.com/jjtNeGn5wJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 16, 2017

Last month, when Zakir Naik emerged from a Malaysian mosque, fans swarmed him, seeking selfies with the man. the preacher, accompanied by a bodyguard, was making a rare public appearance at the Mosque in Malaysia.