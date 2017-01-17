Zaira Wasim row: Asaduddin Owaisi makes outlandish claim, links Dangal star row with Kashmir

Politicians like Omar Abullah and CM Mehbooba Mufti herself have come to her defence.(ANI)

Shrouded in controversy Aamir Khan movie Dangal star Zaira Wasim has managed to get support of a large segment of the public and the movie industry. Now, rising to her support is the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi who said that pressurizing someone to an extent that she apologizes publicly is totally ‘uncalled’ and ‘unwarranted’. But then he went to the extent of invoking Kashmir stone pelting to make a point. He said people’s support towards Zaira is good but he also wanted people to remember the children who lost their eye sight due tosecurity personnel firing air guns to disperse crowds in Kashmir.

Zaira Wasim rose to stardom with her debut movie in Aamir Khan starer ‘Dangal’ where she plays the role of young Geeta Phogat. Her role in the movie was appreciated and loved by the audience. Zaira Wasim hails from Kashmir and recently she had a meeting with the Chief Minister of the state, Mehbooba Mufti and that caused a lot of controversy with separatists going to the extent of threatening her for meeting and then publicising the meeting with the chief minister.

The incident caught the media attention when she had posted an apology in Facebook for no specified reason. In the apology she mentioned that she was no role model for the Kashmiri youth and she did not want people to follow her footsteps. She said she was not proud of what she was doing and the youth should rather follow the ‘real role models out there’.

Soon after the long apology she took to explaining her former post that she was not forced to apologize by anyone and the post was not meant for anyone. She ended it saying,’. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all.’ She later removed both her posts from the social media.

This has triggered a lot of speculations by the media that whether the sudden apology was due to some kind of pressure or threat from someone. It all started after the meeting with CM Mufti after which she was trolled on the social media. She was viciously accused for her prohibitted act of performing in movies by trolls.

After the apology has surfaced in the media, it seems everyone is playing their card and making the most of the incident. Bollywood actors have taken to Zaira’s support and come up with encouraging words. Not only this, politicians like Omar Abullah and CM Mehbooba Mufti herself have come to her defence.