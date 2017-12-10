Zaira Wasim molestation on Vistara airlines: Even as crew did not help film star, Mumbai Police rush to file FIR

Mumbai Police files an FIR into the Zaira Wasim’s molestation case

Promptly coming to action, the Mumbai Police has lodged an FIR in the alleged molestation case of Dangal star Zaira Wasim. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and POSCO Act. “We have recorded the statement of Zaira Wasim and registering an offence accordingly,” said Mumbai Police on alleged molestation incident. Police recorded Zaira’s statement in Mumbai, where she landed after her harrowing flight during which, she alleges, a male passenger rubbed his foot along her neck and back when she was half asleep. The actor, who was on her way from Delhi to Mumbai, alleged that she was molested on the flight by a middle-aged man sitting right behind her. She also alleged that she got no help from the Vistara flight crew even on complaining.

In an Instagram Live video, during which she broke down several times, she said, “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing.” When she objected, the man reportedly claimed that he was resting his feet due to “turbulence”. Zaira added that she tried to record the harassment when she felt his hand, but couldn’t as the lights were dim. In a statement issued later, Vistara said it was carrying a “detailed investigation” and expressed support for Zaira.

Vistara COO Sanjiv Kapoor also tweeted, saying the company had zero tolerance towards “this kind of thing”. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted in support of Zaira who hails from the state saying that the passenger should be identified and action taken against him. Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar demanded an inquiry into why the cabin crew did not come to Zaira Wasim’s aid. “The incident is shameful. MSCW will direct DGCA to conduct an inquiry into the matter. We will inquire into the steps taken by Vistara to address the complaint. There should be an inquiry about why the cabin crew did not help her. We have directed the Mumbai Police to look into the matter immediately. It is sad that none of the co-passengers came ahead to help Zaira. We are with her, and will ensure she gets justice,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter and said that she is appalled at what happened with Zaira. She wrote, “Any harassment/crime against women should be dealt with swiftly & effectively. As a mother of 2 daughters, I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action @airvistara @Ashok_Gajapathi @jayantsinha”