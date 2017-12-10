Zaira Wasim molestation: Cops arrest offender, Jayant Sinha wants him on no-fly list

Union Minister Jayant Sinha takes note of Zaira Wasim alleged molestation case

Coming swiftly to action, the Mumbai Police has arrested the accused in the Zaira Wasim molestation case within 48 hours of the incident. The Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, on Sunday, said that the accused passenger will be put on the no-fly list if the allegations are found to be true. “Zaira Ji should do two things- firstly, register an FIR and secondly, she should cooperate with airline and they could put the passenger on no-fly list if found guilty. We condemn this incident,” Sinha said. As per various media reports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought details from Air Vistara, following which the airline has submitted an initial report. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Vistara Airlines in the matter and has sought a report of the incident by December 16.

The horrific molestation incident that left Zaira Wasim in tears came to light when she shared in an Instagram story the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai by an Air Vistara flight. After landing at the Mumbai airport, the Bollywood actor took to Instagram and said, “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing.”

The Mumbai Police has also lodged an FIR in the alleged molestation case of Dangal star Zaira Wasim. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and POSCO Act. “We have recorded the statement of Zaira Wasim and registering an offence accordingly,” said Mumbai Police on alleged molestation incident. Police also recorded Zaira’s statement in Mumbai, where she landed after her harrowing flight during which, she alleges, a male passenger rubbed his foot along her neck and back when she was half asleep.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the incident and said that the crime against women should be dealt with effectively.

Vistara reaction came via a statement it released today. It said, “We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Ms. Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway. In addition, we have submitted an initial incident report to the DGCA, and have also submitted all necessary details to the Police. Members of our senior management have flown to Mumbai to meet Ms. Wasim and assist in the investigation process. Ensuring safety and security of our customers is of paramount importance to us, and we stand firm against any kind of harassment or such behaviour towards any individual.”