Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar party hard to welcome New Year 2018, see photo

Yuvraj Singh with Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar. (Source: Instagram)

They are the legends of Indian cricket. Iconic stars Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar were seen partying as hard as they once used to practice in their sporting heydays. While Yuvraj Singh wore a red party hat, it was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who grabbed all the attention with his glittering silver hat. Ajit Agarkar is also seen in the photo standing alongside them wearing another red hat. Yuvi took to social media site Instagram to post the photo with caption, “Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun, #monster Agarkar.

The three were earlier seen together at Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception, which was held in Mumbai on December 26. He also posted a photo of the newlywed couple saying, “Wishing both of you a partnership of lifetime! Lots of love cheeku and Rosie phabie @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar have represented the country together on a number of occasions. Last time they played together for the country was against England at the Oval in the year 2007. England, while batting first, had put on 316/6 after Owais Shah struck a ton. Agarkar got a wicket in the match while Sachin Tendulkar scored 94 as India went on to win the match by 2 wickets. Yuvraj failed to impress with the bat as he only scored 18 runs during India’s chase.

Earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh cleared an important fitness test. Yuvraj said he won’t give up on his cricketing career till 2019. “I am still playing. I don’t know what format I am going to play. But I am pushing every day as hard as I used to, maybe harder than before because I am getting older. And I see myself playing cricket till 2019 and obviously take a call after that,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying during an interactive session organised by UNICEF, Indian Express.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj Singh turned 36 on December 12. He is one of the most loved cricketers in the country because of his friendly nature and the attractive stroke play. Apart from being a solid batsman, he can do the job with the ball too and is known for his fielding.

The left-hander also recovered from cancer. Before this, he was also part of Team India that lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni in 2011.