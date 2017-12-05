Yuvraj Singh launches UNICEF-ICC’s adolescent campaign

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (PTI)

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be promoting a UNICEF sports initiative for youngsters in South Asia, which will also have the ICC’s backing. Yuvraj launched the “Power of Sports to Shape the Future of Adolescents” campaign in South Asia here. Yuvraj was joined by under-19 players from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka who will compete in the ICC under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in January next year. A panel discussion was followed by a friendly match between the players and the youth who attended the event which was jointly organised by UNICEF South Asia and the ICC. “There are 340 million adolescents in South Asia. When I see the energy, passion and determination of these young people, I feel so much hope. While the challenges in this region are vast, my hope is that their energy can be harnessed to create a better tomorrow for all adolescents in South Asia” Yuvraj said.

ICC CEO David Richardson said the ICC under-19 World Cup will give young players the real flavour of international cricket. “Our partnership with UNICEF is an important one and the commitment that place have shown to being part of the panel is a wonderful demonstration of that,” he said.