YouTuber ‘Crazy Sumit’ accused of kissing a girl without consent in his video says his first video was with mother

Crazy Sumit (Source: YouTube)

The YouTuber, Sumit Verma who is being questioned by police for making a video where he is kissing unsuspecting women around Central Delhi’s Connaught Place and running away, told police that his first prank online was with his mother. The video uploaded nearly a year ago got seven lakh likes and he earned Rs 15, 000 from an online company for it.

His YouTube channel, The Crazy Sumit has 36 videos and many of which has his mother being subjected to his shenanigans. He told police that the girl in the video whom he kissed without her consent in the video as a prank, behind the screen, knew about the kiss beforehand. There has been a stir amongst the youth and social media followers regarding the style in which he works. Is he a prankster or a pervert? Police is yet to arrest him, he has also apologised and also claimed that he will “never” make a video again. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has approached the girl the video to verify his claims.

You May Also Like To Watch:

Sources told Indian Express that Sumit was questioned for four hours by investigators on Friday. “He told police he was temporarily bedridden after an accident three years ago. During that time, he used to watch prank videos on YouTube. That’s when he got the idea of earning money by making his own prank videos,” police sources said.

In his first video with his mother he pretends to be a drunk man coming out to his mother about his pregnant girlfriend. Afterwhich he got money from it which motivated him to take this up as a career. Sumit showed the bank transaction details to the Delhi Police, police sources said.