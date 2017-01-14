Girl’s facebook live suicide video goes viral; social networks unable to stop circulation

Facebook is not the only site trying to prevent videos that violate its standards from being uploaded. (Reuters)

More than two weeks after a live video of a 12-year old girl attempting suicide surfaced on social media site facebook, people are continuing to see it. However, as per the report by mashable.com, the vidio was not on Facebook live.

The video of almost 40-minute showing the girl hanging herself, first originated on an app called Live.me . It found its circulation later on Facebook and YouTube, along with several other websites.

Facebook is not the only site trying to prevent videos that violate its standards from being uploaded. The website also found several other videos that included the clips of the girl’s suide attempt. As per an YouTube spokesperson, site does not allow content that show the moment of a death.

Last month, introduced “Live Audio” option , which will help users to broadcast audio directly to the social network.

“We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video. Our new ‘Live Audio’ option makes it easy to go live with audio only when that’s the broadcaster’s preferred format,” said Shirley Ip, Product Specialist, and Bhavana Radhakrishnan, Software Engineer at Facebook in a blog post.

“One thing we’ve heard is that partners want new formats for going live. We announced Live 360 last week, and today we’re excited to announce another way to go live on Facebook,” they added.

With inputs from IANS