Youth killed in superbike race with friends at Mandi House, case registered

In a tragic incident, a 24-year youth, who was allegedly racing with his two friends was killed near Mandi House on August 15 after his over-speeding bike hits the walls of Lady Irwin College. BK Singh, DCP New Delhi was quoted by ANI saying, “24-yr-old boy killed after he lost control of his over-speeding bike and hit Lady Irwin College’s Wall. Case registered.” According to an Indian Express report, the deceased who has been identified as Himanshu was a resident of Vivek Vihar Phase-2 and he lost control of his bike after he brushed past an elderly man on Monday night. The whole incident was covered on camera which the police managed to get hold of from one of his friends and were able to retrieve footage of the incident.

DCP Singh while talking about the incident said, “After receiving information, a police team rushed to Lady Irwin College gate. The team found a damaged Benelli TNT 600i superbike and a lot of blood and broken pieces of the bike near the college gate, at Sikander road.” After the incident took place, Himanshu was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. During police interrogation, it was revealed that Himanshu along with his two friends- Gazi and Lakshay were on their way from Connaught Place on their Benelli TNT 600i superbikes. They decide to take part in an impromptu race. Around 8.45 pm, they reached Mandi House Metro station where Himanshu who was trying to negotiate his way to avoid collision with an elderly man, who was crossing the road lost control and crashed, police said.

According to eye witnesses, “The boy was just lying there on the road. One of his friends was shouting for help while the old man who was crossing the road was also lying motionless. All I could do for them was call the ambulance and stay there till it arrived,” as quoted by Indian Express.

Himanshu along with his father Suresh Bansal owned a utensil manufacturing factory in Jhilmil.