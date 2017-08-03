Youth Congress opens State Bank of Tomato; here is all you need to know

Congress has opened a bank that goes by the name of State Bank of Tamatar (tomato) in Lucknow. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

As shocking as it may sound, Congress has opened a bank that goes by the name of State Bank of Tamatar (tomato) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI on Wednesday evening. This step was taken by Youth Congress of Lucknow to protest against the rising prices of tomatoes in the country. As per ANI, the bank will operate between 10 am and 5 pm every day and offers lucrative deals and benefits to people who deposit their tomatoes. Believe it or not, the bank also has facilities like loans and locker and promises a return of 5 times on the initial tomato deposit, as well as providing affordable finance to those who’re too poor to buy tomatoes at the current market rate.

However, the initial response has not been that great. Srikrishna Verma, a 103-year-old customer who invested his tomatoes on the bank told ANI that he’ll get just 1 kg in return after six months and added that he never thought to live in a time like this. “I have deposited 0.5 kg tomatoes, I will get 1 kg after 6 months. I’m 103-year-old, never thought I would have to see this,” Srikrishna Verma was quoted saying by the agency.

The protest comes at a time when the Opposition is continuously attacking the current government over the agrarian crisis. The condition is so bad that prices of tomato have reached up to Rs 100 per kilogram in recent weeks in many parts of the country. The reason behind this sudden rise in the prices is believed to be an erratic monsoon which caused floods in many parts of the country. On the other hand, many parts of India were left in drought. This resulted in an increase in the price of many vegetables like onion and tomato.