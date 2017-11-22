Youth Congress deletes ‘chaiwala’ meme on PM Narendra Modi, apologises for the same

(Screen grab of Youth Congress meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi)

In a knee-jerk reaction, the twitter handle of the Youth wing of Congress which published a meme defaming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deleted the tweet. National President of Youth Congress and MLA Gidderbaha (Punjab), Amrinder Singh Raja has apologised for the ‘chaiwala’ meme on PM Narendra Modi. He has also clarified that the twitter handle that published the meme is run by the volunteers themselves and not by the members of Youth Congress. Amrinder Singh Raja highlighted that even with the differences, the Congress party respects the Prime Minister & all political opponents.

The meme has unleashed a political firestorm which had a photograph of Modi, US president Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in a conversation. The meme shows PM Modi telling the two leaders about the opposition’s memes targeted at him. PM is then shown mispronouncing the word as “mainmain”. Trump corrects him, saying the word is pronounced as “meem”, while Theresa May tells him to go and sell tea. Even though the meme was removed, the Congress faced criticism from the BJP.

The meme was published on the twitter handle of ‘Yuva Desh’, the official handle Of Indian Youth Congress’s online magazine. Upon apologising by the Youth Congress National President, the magazine’s twitter handle apologised to the National President of Youth Congress and said, “Sincere apologies Raja Sir. As directed by you the tweet has been deleted. Will ensure that the mistake does not happen again.”

This incident has sparked a meme-war between the two political parties. BJP MP and a veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared a tweet hitting out the Congress. In the tweet, Rawal wrote, “our chai-wala is any day better than your bar-wala.” After receiving backlash for his derogatory remarks, the BJP leader deleted his tweet. He issued an apology and said that it was done in a bad taste. On Twitter, he wrote, “Deleted the tweet as it’s in bad taste n I apologise for hurting feelings.”

On Paresh Rawal’s comment, Congress leader, Randeep Surjewala in a tweet shared his views on the temperament of Bharatiya Janata Party.

क्या अब ईस घटियापन व गंदगी पर उतर आएँ हैं गुजरात के भाजपा सांसद? क्या यही हैं महिला सम्मान की भाजपाई परिभाषा? माफ़ी माँगें मोदीजी और कार्यवाही करें।

क्या भक्त चैनल साहस दिखाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/GB0l3sTxRb — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 22, 2017

In the tweet, Rajesh Surjewala questioned the integrity of BJP party members and asked the Prime Minister to apologise and have an investigation.