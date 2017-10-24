Young voters’ human logo to feature in Limca Book of Records

The Assembly election in the state is due in 2018.

A human logo formed by over 2,800 first-time voters at a football field here earlier this year has found its place in the Limca Book of Records 2018, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F Kharkongor said. In a special enrolment drive for such voters on July 1 at the JN Stadium, 2,870 students from 113 schools and three colleges participated in the human logo, which measured 120 feet by 75 feet. “We would like to congratulate your office as your record on maximum number of enrolled young and future voters forming the human logo in a single venue features in our forthcoming Limca Book of Records 2018 edition to be published in November, 2017,” Kharkongor quoted Limca Book of Records official Garima Manon as saying. It will also hand over a certificate by the end of November, he said.

In the process that followed the enrolment campaign, the state election department enrolled over 17,68,000 of the 18 lakh targeted voters in the state, as per official data. The Assembly election in the state is due in 2018.