You won’t believe what this man did to field newly wedded wife in Kanpur polls; now wife plots return gift

You may have heard about the story that anything is fair in love and war. However, in what must be a global first, a municipal corporator in Kanpur preponed his wedding date in order to make his wife contest the elections for a post that the man had held! A sitting municipal corporator, 30-year-old, Raj Kishore Yadav, works for the Nawabganj-Vikasnagar ward under Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC). His wedding was due on November 23 and all the bookings were already made, even the wedding cards were distributed among his friends, relatives and colleagues.

For Yadav, the news came in as a shocker when the state election commission reserved the seat he represented for women in the upcoming civic polls. To make his wife contest the election for his place, the municipal corporator advanced his wedding date. Meanwhile, the state election commission announced that November 22 will be the date for polling for KMC elections. To make sure that his wife did contest and win from the seat which Yadav won in 2012 elections, the corporator chose this unique method to advance his wedding date – the wedding was held on October 31.

While talking to reporters, Yadav said, “I didn’t have a choice but to get married as soon as possible. In fact, I need to do it before the elections. I did this so that I could ensure that my wife contests the election for my place. It was a very dicey situation for me”.