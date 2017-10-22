You won’t believe what Lalu Yadav said about Nitish Kumar, BJP in Bihar

Making clear the future political move of the Grand Alliance after Kumar’s JD(U) broke away from the coalition, Prasad spoke about his close relations with the Congress and the Congress leaders, in turn, praised him. (PTI)

It is a truism that Nitish Kumar has retained his seat by jettisoning Lalu Prasad Yadav led RJD. Whether it was unethical or not is a point not discussed here, but Lalu has interpreted it in this manner fascinating manner – Nitish has ruined his standing with the voters by leaving RJD alliance and that the Janata Dal (United) is finished as a political entity. With that being the case, according to Lalu, the fight in Bihar is now just 2-sided, that between the RJD and the BJP! The RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday while speaking at a Congress function took a jibe at his former alliance partner Nitish and the BJP. Lalu Yadav while addressing the 130th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister and freedom fighter Sri Krishna Singh said that the JD(U) leader was finished and now the fight between him and BJP will be direct in Bihar. The RJD supremo accusing the BJP of ”using” CBI and Enforcement Directorate to serve notices to him and his son Tejashwi. He dared the investigating bodies to issue similar notices to Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah. Prasad was the chief guest at the birth anniversary programme of Singh, which was organised by the Congress.

Making clear the future political move of the Grand Alliance after Kumar’s JD(U) broke away from the coalition, Prasad spoke about his close relations with the Congress and the Congress leaders, in turn, praised him, PTI reported. Lalu also made a scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said had created woes for the common man.

The anniversary of Sri Babu served as an opportunity for a major joint show by the Congress and the RJD. It makes the future plan of Sonia Gandhi’s party in Bihar clear after Kumar’s JD(U) quit the Grand Alliance in July and aligned with the NDA.