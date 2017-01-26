You need recommendations and letters for awards, says Jwala Gutta on Padma awards snub

The shuttler, who is known to speak her mind said that to get awards, one needs to get letters from influential authority. (PTI)

Not known to pull back punches, India’s doubles specialist Jwala Gutta today lashed out on social media after being snubbed for Padma awards saying that it is awarded to those who can procure “recommendation letters”.

“I always wondered the concept of applying for particular award which is the most reputed awards in our country.. but then that’s what the procedure is.. so I did apply…applied cos it’s prestigious to have the award..cos I thought maybe I made the people of my country proud by my game and deserved it…” Jwala lashed out in a Facebook post.

“I have been playing for this country for more than 15 years now..and have won so many prestigious tournaments..I thought maybe I should apply..but I guess it’s never enough..you need recommendations, recommendations that you deserve an award,” she wrote on her FB page.

The shuttler, who is known to speak her mind said that to get awards, one needs to get letters from influential authority.

“You need to put in a word and get letters and the list goes on and on..but the question I still have is why do I have to apply for an award and also ask for recommendation,” she said.

Jwala then reminded that she is a two-time CWG medallist with a gold and silver. She is also a World Championship medallist.

“Aren’t my credentials good enough? Well, I am really curious about the whole system. My two consecutive medals, Delhi CWG gold and Glasgow silver is not enough. My World Championships medal is not enough, I was top 10 ranked in this women doubles and mixed doubles and my superseries performance and medals in Grand Prix gold is not enough..

“I am 15 times NationaI champion and I am also the first Indian (shuttler) to qualify for two events (doubles and mixed) in (single) Olympics in Indian history, I’m the first Indian to win a medal after Prakash Padukone sir in world championships and so many other firsts..,” she said.

If her credentials were not enough, then what else is needed, the 33-year-old doubles specialist, asked.

“I have laid path for doubles in Badminton for our country when nobody took it seriously..but it’s simply isn’t enough..why cos I am outspoken? Cos I am opinionated? why is it that I am being denied of this particular award? Now I really don’t know should I be asking for this award…or I simply don’t deserve it. if this is not enough what is?,” she blasted out.