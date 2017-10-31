You have car, bike or other vehicle but no insurance? Here is what Modi govt is doing to track you

Now, Narendra Modi government is planning to track the offenders. (PTI photo)

If you have a car, bike or any other vehicle but no insurance, then this is a must-read for you. Now, Narendra Modi government is planning to track the offenders. The road transport ministry has asked insurance companies to share details of insured vehicles with the government, according to a report in TOI. The big step by the government came in the wake of growing concern over cars, bikes and other vehicles which are plying on roads but doesn’t have even the mandatory insurance. The road transport ministry is planning to cite this data on uninsured vehicles on an online platform – website. This data can be accessed by every state transport department and traffic police to catch those who have not renewed their insurance policies. At present, agencies physically verify insurance covers. According to the report, about only 6.5 crore vehicles have insurance cover but in total there are 21 crore registered vehicles. Noteworthy, driving any vehicle without third-party (TP) insurance is an offence and attracts up to Rs 1,000 fine. Also, there is a possible jail term of three months.

Also in the month of August, the Supreme Court had issued a slew of directions including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

Earlier, Lok Sabha had approved a bill for radical reforms in transport sector that will usher in multi-fold hike in fine for traffic violations, compensation of Rs 5 lakh for grave injuries, and check bogus licences and vehicle theft. The bill, which seeks to amend nearly 30-year-old Motor Vehicle Act 1988, also calls for 100 per cent e-governance and will cap maximum liability for third party insurance at Rs 10 lakh in case of death in a motor accident.

The bill was passed by a voice vote after several opposition amendments were rejected, including one moved by a CPI(M) member on enhancing the compensation in case of accidents, was defeated by 37 votes in favour and 221 against.