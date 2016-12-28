You can’t stop TMC, Mamata Banerjee issues warning to Narendra Modi over CBI summons to MPs

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday lashed out at the central government after leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay was summoned by CBI. (Reuters image)

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday lashed out at the central government after leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay was summoned by CBI. In a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TMC supremo said, “This (CBI summon) is nothing but political revenge and it can’t stop TMC.” CM Banerjee, who has been vociferous against PM Modi’s demonetisation move, said, “We’ll stand by our people.” Commenting on the Cabinet approving promulgation of an ordinance to impose a penalty, including a jail term, for possession of the scrapped 500 and 1,000 rupee notes beyond a cut-off, Mamata Banerjee said that TMC will definitely reply, according to Times Now report.

CBI yesterday had issued summons to Sudip Bandyopadhyay and TMC MP Tapas Paul, in connection with the alleged Rose Valley scam, one of the cases being probed by the investigating agency as part of the umbrella chit fund scams. Both Bandyopadhyay and Paul have been asked to appear at the CBI office here on December 30.

CBI sources said Bandyopadhyay was called earlier also but he had cited ongoing Parliamentary session to seek exemption from personal appearance, according to PTI report. Now the agency has again asked the Member of Parliament to appear before its investigation team to be questioned in the connection with the chit fund scam related to Rose Valley group, the sources said. Bandyopadhyay had said, “I will appear in the first week of January.”

The CBI had filed its charge sheet in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam naming Kundu and three others in a special court in Bhubaneswar on January 7. The firm was charged with defrauding depositors of Rs 17,000 crore from across the country of which Rs 450 crore was received by the ponzi firm from Odisha alone. In its charge sheet, CBI had claimed that it was still probing the role of “influential people” in the scam. According to PTI report, CBI, in its charge sheet, has named Kundu, the then Managing Directors Ashok Kumar Saha and Ram Lal Goswami, besides Rose Valley Real Estate and Constructions, Rose Valley Real Estate and Land Bank, and Rose Valley Hotels and Entertainment. CBI has alleged that these persons and companies were allegedly responsible for running “illegal” ponzi scheme in violations of the norms of RBI, SEBI and Registrar of Companies. The agency alleged that they kept running the schemes “knowing fully well” that these were “commercially unviable” and continued cheating people by keeping them associated with the group.