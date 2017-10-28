You can use these 10 ID proofs as documents to enter airport premises, prove identity; here is full list

Getting through Airport Security has always been a struggle and to realize that you’ve forgotten your driving license or passport after arriving at the Airport is the worst nightmare. Stop! Stop! You need not panic. (Representative Image: IE)

Getting through Airport Security has always been a struggle and to realize that you’ve forgotten your driving license or passport after arriving at the Airport is the worst nightmare. Stop! Stop! You need not panic. There are other alternatives too. Yes, you heard it right. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has put forth a list of 10 identity documents that you can use as an alternative to establish your identity and to get through the security check at Airport terminals. So if you have any of these documents, you are already in.

Here’s the list of 10 documents:

1) Passport

2) Voter ID

3) Aadhaar or m-Aadhaar

4) Pan Card

5) Driving licence

6) Service ID

7) Student ID card

8) Passbook of account in a nationalised bank with photo

9) Pension card or pension documents with photo

10) Disability ID card or handicapped medical certificate

Besides, in any case, if the passenger/flyer is unable to provide any of the above-mentioned identity proofs, then they can produce an identity certificate issued by a gazetted officer belonging to Group A of central/ state government with their photo attested by the same officer. Talking to Times of India, BCAS chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra said, “In case of a passenger who for some valid reasons is not in a position to produce any of the above photo identity proofs, the identity certificate issued by a Group A gazetted officer of central/state government on his/her official letterhead with passenger’s photo duly attested will be valid…” for this purpose.”

If your travelling with your kid/ infant, and you have forgotten his ID. There is another good news for you. For domestic travel, Infants/kids/ minors, who are travelling along with their guardian need not produce any separate proof. But this applies only to minors travelling along with their custodian. So, dismiss all the confusion around the identity proof issue and help your friends by letting them know.