Yogi effect? About 5,500 UP criminals get their bail cancelled in 10 months fearing action

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won last year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly election on the promise of improving the law and order situation in the state. (Source: PTI)

As many as 5,500 criminals have got their bail cancelled in the last 10 months fearing action by Uttar Pradesh police, state DGP Om Prakash Singh claimed while speaking at a review meeting with the officials in Agra on Sunday. Singh said that the Special Task Force (STF) made dedicated efforts under the Yogi Adityanath government to curb criminal activities in the state. He said that the team has been highly successful in the task.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won last year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly election on the promise of improving the law and order situation in the state. Since taking over from Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath has taken a number of steps in the same direction.

There has been an increase in the police encounters in the state as well, leading to widespread criticism. Prakash Singh, giving a better insight into these incidents said that in the last 10 months, from March 2017 to January 2018, UP Police has conducted 1,331 encounters.

“In these encounters, 3,091 wanted criminals have been arrested and 43 gunned down. Out of these, 50% had rewards declared on them. Many of these people had been absconding for a long time. Fearing action against them, a total of 5,409 criminals during these 10 months got their bail cancelled by surrendering in courts,” the DGP said, according to a report by TOI.

However, he also pointed out that just one person was killed in 30 encounters.

Boosting the efficiency of UP police to maintain law and order on Holi, Singh said that 14 incidents of group clashes, including some of communal nature, were reported from the state which was a major improvement on over 60 similar incidents reported every year since 2013.

He said that proper planning was the reason why Holi was celebrated in peace by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The DGP added that on the appeal of police officials even the Muslim leaders changed the timing of significant Friday payers.

Talking about the cases of eve teasing, Singh that Anti-Romeo Squads have been put in public places to keep a check and have questioned and warned a total of 26 lakh people in last 10 months. He revealed that action has been taken in more than 12,600 cases out of 13,624 cases registered under the Gangster and Anti-Social Activities Act.