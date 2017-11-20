Yogi Adiytanath is extremely happy with Congress decision to elevate Rahul Gandhi as party president; here’s why

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photos)

Congress party has decided to elevate its vice-president to the post of the president through an internal election. Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath appears to be very happy with this decision of the Congress party, hinting it will eventually help the saffron party politically. Speaking at an event organised by a Hindi news channel in Lucknow on Monday, Adityanath took swipes at the Congress decision to elevate Rahul Gandhi. The Uttar Pradesh CM, who is extensively campaigning for the upcoming civic polls in the state, said the Congress party is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of seeing a “Congress-mukt Bharat” and to realise this, the presence of Rahul Gandhi is “necessary”.

In March this year, BJP had thrashed the challenge from Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Yogi on Monday also mocked the Congress leader’s recent visits to temples in poll-bound Gujarat. Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, the Congress scion doesn’t even know how to sit properly in a temple. “Uss bechare to yeh tak pata nahi ki mandir me kaise baitha jata hai (Poor fellow (Rahul) doesn’t even know how one sits in a temple,” Adityanath said, while claiming that the Congress leader sat “like he was performing namaz” during his visit to Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi and the priest had to tell him that it was a temple, not a mosque. Yodi said this while responding to a question at an event organised by a media channel in Lucknow.

Slamming the previous UPA government at the Centre, Adityanath said it was under the same that an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court claiming that Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were imaginary. Yogi said that if Gods are imaginary then what Rahul Gandhi was doing in the temples. The CM said he is amused and saddened when Rahul Gandhi visits temples.

The process of Rahul Gandhi’s election as Congress president will start on December 1 while the final result will be announced on December 19.

In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi has campaigned extensively to beat the ruling BJP. His visits to temples have been, however, dubbed as soft Hindutva tactics by critics.

UP Civic Polls

Ahead of the civic body polls in the state, Uttar Pradesh CM on Monday credited his government for ensuring there were no communal clashes in the state in the last eight months of its rule.

Yogi said that the BJP government in UP was committed to establishing rule of law in the state. Addressing a public rally in Aligarh, the CM said there were “riots every week” under previous state governments and they also failed to nab the rioters. “In the past eight months, there have been no communal clashes in the state. When the BJP came to power, there was anarchy and ‘gunda raj’ in Uttar Pradesh,” PTI quoted him as saying.