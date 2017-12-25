Yogi Aditynath breaks Noida jinx, makes these big promises to people of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. (Photo: ANI)

Nodia: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath today broke the ‘Noida jinx’ by visiting here unlike many previous CMs who tried to avoid the city. The UP CM accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line today, the duo rode the metro that connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in the national capital. While addressing the gathering after the launch of the Magenta line, Adityanath said, “PM Narendra Modi has given a new meaning to politics of this nation. He is always telling us one thing- we have to move ahead on the path of development. We should ensure no citizen is unhappy. There is no question of discriminating against anyone.” He added, “It is PM Narendra Modi who has worked to protect the interests of house buyers.”

While talking about the new metro line, Yogi said, “This step (inauguration of Metro’s magenta line) will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida and Greater Noida region.” He added, “We are going to bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra.” While talking about the 93rd birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “Today is Christmas and it is also the birthday of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I thank PM for giving Uttar Pradesh the offering of this new metro line on this occasion.”

For nearly three decades, the ‘Noida jinx’ has haunted the various Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, but somehow or the other many of them fell prey to it. They have been avoiding the city as according to the jinx it is believed that any Chief Minister who visits Noida is ousted from the chair in the next election or sooner. While talking about the so-called curse, Yogi Aditynath, earlier in the week while addressing media during the launch of a private TV channel, had said his government was there to overcome all such bad omens.

The jinx first came into focus in1988. During this year, Vir Bahadur Singh, the former CM of UP visited the city and lost the elections. After Singh, both ND Tiwari and Kalyan Singh fell prey to the same fate. the same happened with SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav in the year 1995 and then with BSP supremo Mayawati in 2007 and 2012. Mulayam Singh Yadav did not visit the city during his second term as the CM between 2003-2007. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also avoided visiting the city during his term as the CM.