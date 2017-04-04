Yogi Adityanath’s return gift to PM Modi: Development works in Varanasi get 3 month deadline

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a 3-month deadline to complete the ongoing works in Varanasi. (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a 3-month deadline to complete the ongoing works in Varanasi which is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a major step taken by the UP CM as PM Modi was continuously attacked by other political leaders during the poll campaign alleging that he had failed to deliver on his 2014 poll promise of developing the city on the pattern on Japan’s Kyoto. The Bharatiya Janata Party had also stated that Samajwadi Party was hindering the development work in the district.

Yogi Adityanath issued the ultimatum after his first meeting in which he reviewed the development projects in Varanasi. He mentioned that the work should be taken so seriously that result is visible within three months. To check the progress, an inspection will be conducted in May and the UP CM himself will visit the temple town. The chief minister asked the officials to take necessary steps for giving a facelift to the area around the renowned Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Warning the officials, he mentioned the development works do not match the funds allocated the government. The Chief Minister also proposed the setting up of a cow shelter in Varanasi on the lines of Kanha Upvan in Lucknow. Kanha Upvan is a shelter home for cows and stray animals which is run by Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-n-law Aparna Yadav. Reviewing the projects in power, urban development, tourism, PWD, housing and urban planning, irrigation, Varanasi Development Authority and NHAI, the Chief Minister instructed senior officials to work out the problems that are delaying their completion.

To address the problem of traffic snarls, Aditynath today gave his nod for a multi-level parking and four laning of roads. He expressed his unhappiness over digging of roads for various works and then leaving them unattended. He sought a detailed project report for two-lane road on Panchkosi Marg and viability of multi-storey building for people residing around railway tracks, the officials said. The Chief Minister took serious note of the potable water shortage in the city and ordered an inquiry into the works of Jal Nigam.

