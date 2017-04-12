Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini activists rough up interfaith couple in Meerut on suspicion of ‘love-jihad’

Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of Yuva Vahini in western UP, demanded action against the couple and alleged that the man was trying to convert the religion of the woman. (ANI)

In a fresh incident of violence in the name of moral policing, activists of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Yuva Vahini, today barged into a house of a couple in Meerut and allegedly roughed up the Muslim man on suspicion of ‘love jihad’. Reportedly the right wing activists dragged the duo to the nearby police station, as they found out the Muslim man with a woman belonging to a different religion. Reportedly, Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of Yuva Vahini in western UP, demanded action against the couple and alleged that the man was trying to convert the religion of the woman.

Tomar told ANI, “I have asked the police to take strict action as the Muslim boy was romancing with a Hindu girl in the house. He wanted to convert her religion. I also insist to take strict action against the landlords, who give rooms on rent without proper verification.”

Even as the newly elected CM had recently instructed police officials not to harass “innocent” couples after some unsavoury incidents involving anti-romeo squads, police have confirmed that the youth brigade created a ruckus after some local residents informed them that the man had called the woman to his friend’s rented accommodation. The activists told police that the two were allegedly found in an objectionable position. While the woman was released after warning, the man, who is a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was booked on charges of obscenity, they said.

Earlier on Friday, members of Hindu Yuva Vahini disrupted a prayer meeting in a church in Maharajganj alleging forced religious conversion by foreign nationals. The Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed that the Hindu Yuva Vahini members did not force the devotees of the church in Maharajganj district for religious conversion adding that the church authorities must have informed them about the foreigners who have come to visit the area. Superintendent of police (SP) Maharajganj district, P. Kumar told ANI, “There was no religious conversion, only prayers.

Hindu Yuva Vahini founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002 has witnessed a surge in applications with a huge number of people seeking its membership. A pro – Hindutva outfit that used to receive 500 to 1000 applications every month, has now started receiving 5,000 applications on an average day, according to an Indian Express report. As the number of membership applications has increased, HYV has been forced into vetting its membership applications with greater diligence as well as with greater speed. In the latest guidelines issued through a circular by HYV state office in-charge PK Mall, during the mandatory one-year scrutiny process, apart from a proper background check, verification to check previous political party inclination too will be done.

