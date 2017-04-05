Yogi Adityanath’s first interview after becoming UP CM: Here are 10 things he said

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said a decision on sugarcane farmers can be taken soon. (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister yogi Adityanath has been a busy man ever since he took charge of the state. From the farm loan waiver announcement to having a crackdown on the illegal slaughterhouses, he has taken some strong decisions that have drawn mixed responses. Taking some time out from his busy schedule, the UP CM gave his first interview since taking charge. Talking to DD News, he talked about various issues like unemployment in the state to standards of education.

Here are 10 things Yogi Adityanath said:

1. Talking about the education, Adityanath said schools should also put in an extra effort to teach at least one foreign language to kids after class X. He added usually when an Indian student goes to a different country, he wastes 3 months in learning the new language but that time can be saved if they are taught the language in school itself.

2. He said it was a big challenge to help the farmers and deliver on the promises while making sure that it is financially feasible. “It was the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we were able to come to a conclusion and announced the farm loan waiver,” added the UP CM.

3. When asked about the issue of unemployment, he said the UP government has taken nine decisions in the cabinet meeting and one of them was to introduce a new industrial scheme in the state. “The problem is that there are not enough opportunities for the youngsters in UP which forces them to migrate. Our aim is to provide employment to 90% youngsters,” he added.

4. Adityanath mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always maintained that his government is for the farmers and BJP has been delivering on his words since then. He said he will follow the footsteps of the Central government and will try to double farmers’ income by 2019.

5. Addressing the law and order situation, Adityanath said we have given clear instructions that people should not judged based on their face values. It doesn’t matter if you are from a political party or any known person, if you are involved in a crime, action will be taken against you. Our focus is on providing safe environment for women.

6. Education was one of the higlights of the interview as he added that all the departments have been asked to give presentation in front of the ministry. “We have asked to prepare the curiculum in a way that UP’s students can compete with the students at the national level. We will also provide uniforms to rural students so that they don’t feel lesss than anyone else,” UP CM added.

7. Making his intentions clear, Adityanath said, “We are not here to sit. I haven’t formed the government to relax but it is an opportunity to find out what is in the best interest of the state and will do everything to implement that. I have said this in the past that we are not here to stay but till the time we are here, we will keep working for the people.”

8. Speaking about the governance of schools he said currently, schools run only 120 days in UP out of 365 days in a year and the government wants to increase that up to 220 days and have also asked the schools to improve their syllabus even if it requires them to use NCERT books and follow the CBSE pattern. “Our focus should be on maintaining high standards of education,” he said.

9. “Half of the posts are vacant in the police department. We will make sure that all the hiring are done through the proper procedure so that one can point a finger at us. No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands and we will do everything possible to bring down the crime rate,” Yogi said.

10. Taking about the sugarcane farmers, he said the government has taken a decision on it and if required, it might announce new sugar mills after the next cabinet meeting. “We asked the mills to settle all the bills as early as possible otherwise strict action will be taken against them,” he added.