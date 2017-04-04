Yogi Adityanath’s first Cabinet meeting: 5 key decisions new CM signed-off on

Siddharth Nath Singh addresses the media after the cabinet meeting. (ANI)

Almost two weeks after forming the government in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet hold its first meeting today. The meeting was awaited by farmers since long-time as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the election campaigns before the Assembly polls had promised that loans of all small and marginalised farmers of the state would be waived off in its very first meeting , if BJP is voted to power. Since forming the government Yogi Adityanath Government has already shown that it means business. Whether it closure of all illegal slaughter houses or asking state police to improve law and order in the state, the government has shown till now that it is on the right track and is aiming to fulfill PM’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas formula. As per the government representatives, the Cabinet meeting was delayed since the government was preparing a proper plan for implementing the loan waiver as it did not want to take a short-sighted decision in a hurry.

Here are top five key decisions taken by Yogi Adityanath cabinet in the meeting:

1) Loans worth Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, have been waived off. Along with this Rs 5630 crore of NPA of 7 lakh farmers will be also be written off.

2)No more illegal slaughter houses will be allowed to be set up in Uttar Pradesh. Those will legal houses won’t be harassed.

3)The Yogi Cabinet has also approved the proposal to buy 100% wheat crop of farmers across the state. 5000 wheat procurement centres in the state, to be monitored by the agriculture ministers. In the first stage itself, 80 lakh metric tonne wheat will be purchased from farmers. Farmers to get Rs 10 more than minimum support price per quintal:

4) The decision to continue with anti-Romeo squads was made as they are doing good jobs. These squads have been formed so that the women in the ladies do not face harassed by anybody. Those found guilty will be severally dealt with. Action will be taken against cops if their are found to be guilty of any wrong-doing.

5) CM has formed a committee of ministers. They will visit different states to study their industrial policies.