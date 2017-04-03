Yogi Adityanath’s first Cabinet meet: 5 decisions to expect for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gets down from a helicopter as he arrives at the Bamrauli airport in Allahabad, India, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (AP Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Taking place after over two weeks of the formation of Yogi government in the state, the meeting will be curiously watched by residents of the state because of a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Assembly election campaign. In several rallies, PM Modi had promised that the BJP government, if voted to power, would waive the loan of all small and marginalised farmers of the state in the very first meeting of the Cabinet.

As there was no announcement in this regard in the last 10-15 days, many opposition leaders had accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promise. However, the government representatives had informed that Cabinet meeting was delayed because the government was preparing a proper plan for implementing the loan waiver and didn’t want to take a short-sighted decision in a hurry.

Here we take a look at five possible subjects that may come up for discussion, or get approved, during Yogi’s first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday:

1. Farm loan waiver for marginalised farmers

According to the official data, there are around 2.30 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Out of them, 2.15 crore fall in the ‘small and marginal’ category. The small farmers owe around Rs 62,000 crore to the banks as they couldn’t repay because of crop loss in natural calamities.

2. Decision on law and order, women safety, police reform

Law and order and safety of women are on the prime agenda of Yogi government. It is expected that the Yogi Cabinet may discuss ways to further improve law and order and ensure the safety of women. For this, the Cabinet may also decide on ways to empower as well as sensitise cops in the state. The efficiency of anti-Romeo squads and effect of the ban on illegal slaughterhouses may also come up for discussion during the meeting.

3. Employment for youth

Providing employment to youth was another major promises to the people by BJP during the election campaign. With a change in regime, the youth are hoping they would get job opportunities soon. Yogi cabinet may discuss this issue in detail and come out with a framework.

आज लखनऊ स्थित अपने सरकारी आवास पर जनता की समस्याएं सुनी एवं अधिकारियों को दिए प्रभावी कार्रवाई के निर्देश pic.twitter.com/sqUVDDmtl8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 3, 2017

4. Putting criminals back in jail

The BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’ promised to put all criminals, who are out on parole and committing crimes, back in jail within first 45 days of the formation of the government. Yogi Cabinet will likely discuss this issue in the first meeting.

5. Creation of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal development authorities respectively

BJP had promised to create separate authorities for the development of poverty-stricken Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Yogi Adityanath and other Cabinet members may take a decision in this regard to set the process in motion immediately.