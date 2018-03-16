Yogi Adityanath’s father admitted to AIIMS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht was today admitted to AIIMS here with complaints of intestinal obstruction. A source at AIIMS said that he is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital under the department of gastroenterology and his condition is stable.
“He was admitted at 6:40 PM with complaints of intestinal obstruction. He was examined by a team of doctors and his condition is being constantly monitored. He is stable,” the source said. Bisht, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in an air ambulance today.