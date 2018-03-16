Yogi Adityanath’s father admitted to AIIMS

A source at AIIMS said that he is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital under the department of gastroenterology and his condition is stable. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht was today admitted to AIIMS here with complaints of intestinal obstruction. A source at AIIMS said that he is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital under the department of gastroenterology and his condition is stable.

“He was admitted at 6:40 PM with complaints of intestinal obstruction. He was examined by a team of doctors and his condition is being constantly monitored. He is stable,” the source said. Bisht, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in an air ambulance today.