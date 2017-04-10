Yogi Adityanath’s dream team comprise of 18 DMs; here’s the list

The development comes a day after Adityanath’s meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eying Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly started efforts to reshuffle state’s bureaucratic structure. A report by ABP News said that as many as 18 District Magistrates (DMs) have found their place in Adityanath’s ‘dream team’. As per report, Yogi has short-listed 18 names from a list of 29 tabled before him. The decision was made after the UP CM received a file for transferring 29 DMs. The CM took the decision on the basis of DMs’ performance and their image as public servants. After closely scrutinising information about these beareaucrats, the CM sent 11 DMs on training to Mussoorie. Now, the will undergo a special training from April 10 to May 5, said the report. However, every IAS officer has to undergo training after completing seven years of his service. The development comes a day after Adityanath’s meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are details about some of the DMs out of the 18 who are in Yogi’s dream team:

1) Yogeshwar Mishra: DM of Varanasi district of UP

2) Anuj Jha: DM of Raebareli district of UP

3) Prakash Bindu: DM of Farrukhabad district of UP

4) Ravikanth Singh: DM of Kanpur Dehat

5) Vivek: DM of Faizabad district of UP

6) Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod

Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod is the DM of Aligarh district of UP

7) Amit Tripathi: DM of Sitapur district of UP

8) Prabhu Narayan Singh: DM of Basti district of UP

9) Juhar Bin Sagheer: DM of Moradabad district of UP

10) Kinjal Singh

Adityanath’s meeting with Shah and Modi happened in backdrop of a government event. In his meeting with Shah, Adityanath is believed to have discussed the state’s political and governance issues. PTI sources said that a big administrative reshuffle in UP is on the cards, as the Adityanath-led BJP government is working aggressively to implement its development agenda and fulfil promises made in its election manifesto. The BJP, which has bagged a 314 assembly seats in recently concluded Assembly polls, has made Uttar Pradesh its central to for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The party believes that it needs to push developmental schemes in the largely backward state if it is to maintain its dominance here there. Soon after meeting Shah, Adityanath held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the details of meetings were not released for media, the two leaders are believed to have discussed new state Uttar Pradesh unit chief for Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently, the position is held by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.