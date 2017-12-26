Yogi Adityanath warns Pakistan, says surgical strikes will continue

In a hard-hitting attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today warned Pakistan that surgical strikes will continue. His comments came in the wake of reports saying that Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control and killed three Pakistani army soldiers.

In a hard-hitting attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today warned Pakistan that surgical strikes will continue. His comments came in the wake of reports saying that Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control and killed three Pakistani army soldiers. One Pakistan soldier was injured in the process, according to an ANI report. It has been learnt that this was in retaliation to the four Indian Army personnel being killed on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the report says. Earlier, it was reported that three Pakistani soldiers were killed yesterday and one was injured in cross-border shelling by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC). India had initiated the ‘unprovoked ceasefire violation’ that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries’ border forces, the ISPR alleged. The development came two days after the Pakistani troops killed an Indian Army Major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November, 2003.

Last year in September, India had carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK. Seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control(LoC) were targeted by the Army on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in a nearly five-hour-long operation during which heliborne and ground forces were deployed, according to PTI reports.

They had said the launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were in the range of 2 to 3km from the LoC and were under surveillance for over one week. Venkaiah Naidu had said the strikes targeted 5-6 places along Kupwara and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Naidu said there was no casualty on the Indian side. The announcement of the strikes that came 11 days after the attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir over which Modi had said the attackers will not go “unpunished” and that they will not be forgiven and the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain. The announcement was made by DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.