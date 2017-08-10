Yogi Adityanath wants BJP workers to inform people about welfare schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today urged the BJP workers to take up the responsibility of disseminating the public welfare policies of the state government to the masses. Addressing BJP workers here, he said the state government has already paid Rs 23,000 crore to sugarcane farmers and rest of the amount (Rs 2,000 crore) will be soon paid to them. “A number of schemes for the welfare of the people are being run by the Centre and state governments. And, it is the responsibility of the party workers to take these schemes to the masses,” the Adityanath said. “The schemes should reach the target beneficiary and should be fully implemented. The government has already started giving the benefit of housing to the poor residing in urban areas of the state. This has started from Gorakhpur,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that this is the first time that hundred per cent of farmers’ wheat has been purchased and payment in a week’s time has been ensured. He also advised the party workers to initiate discussion with the people “on a positive note, instead of negative note”. “Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay is our ideal and a number of programmes are being organised to mark his birth centenary. The BJP is working on his ideology,” Adityanath said.