Yogi Adityanath unveils big education revamp, makes Yoga education mandatory in govt schools; teachers banned from taking private tuitions

Yogi Adityanath has taken several important decisions concerning upgradation of the education system in Uttar Pradesh and welfare of students of both private and public schools and colleges. (PTI)

Soon the students of Uttar Pradesh will be seen learning Yoga postures as the new chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that yoga education programmes start at all state government schools. He further issued an order to start mandatory self-defence training for girl students in these schools. In a meeting with officials from the departments of basic education, secondary education, higher education, commercial education and technical education, the UP CM has directed that the Rani Laxmibai self-defence programme and yoga training programme be made compulsory, reported Indian Express quoting a government spokesperson.

In the meeting with officials, Yogi Adityanath took several other important decisions concerning upgradation of the education system in the state and welfare of students of both private and public schools and colleges. The CM, to end the activities of the “cheating mafia” during examinations, ordered officials to blacklist all the centres where mass copying takes place and register FIR. The another important directive was to formulate rules and regulations to stop private schools and colleges from charging exorbitant fees from parents. Another important decision was that teachers of government schools have been warned not take private tuitions. If they are caught teaching at private coaching centres, the CM has ordered the filing of FIRs and even jailing the accused. He has also issued a directive to complete the syllabus in schools within 200 days of the beginning of the new session along with ensuring the proper presence of teachers and students in schools by monitoring the attandance using biometric devices.

Another important move was to implement a common syllabus in all state universities and the CM stressed upon the fcat that education needs to be linked to employment in the state. According to the spokesperson, Adityanath asked the officials to scrap old courses and start new ones as per the requirement of modern times. He further shared that the CM issued directions to start new courses on modern technologies at engineering colleges, which are nearing closure. The CM also asked officials to develop a work plan in coordination with the NRI department to increase the chances of ITI students getting jobs abroad, he added.